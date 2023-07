Stallings will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Stallings will pick up his third start in four games and may have usurped Nick Fortes as the Marlins' preferred option behind the plate. Neither Stallings (.538 OPS) nor Fortes (.547 OPS) has done much offensively to create excitement for fantasy purposes, and even in mixed leagues that start two backstops, both profile as low-end options at catcher.