Stallings went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 11-3 win over the Dodgers.

Stallings had one of the Marlins' three homers in a six-run third inning. Entering Friday, Stallings was 0-for-17 in August, though he's still maintained an edge over Nick Fortes for playing time. Stallings is now at a .186/.285/.263 slash line with two homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles through 195 plate appearances this year.