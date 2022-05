Stallings is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After starting each of the last three games behind the dish -- including the 5-4 loss Tuesday night -- Stallings will take a seat Wednesday as the Marlins wrap up their series against the Diamondbacks with a day game. Payton Henry will pick up the start at catcher, working in a battery with Elieser Hernandez.