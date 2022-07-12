site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting Tuesday
Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings will get a breather after he went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts over the last two games. Nick Fortes will get the start at catcher and bat ninth Tuesday versus the Pirates.
