Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting Wednesday
Stallings isn't starting Wednesday against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings started the last four games and went 5-for-10 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts. Nick Fortes is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
