Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Rests Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Stallings is on the bench Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
An 0-for-5, two-strikeout performance Monday lowered Stallings' slash line to .314/.385/.429 over the last 10 games. Nick Fortes is filling in to catch Tuesday.
