Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Riding pine Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Stallings isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Brewers.
Stallings started the last two games and went 2-for-7 with two RBI, a walk and a strikeout. However, he'll get a breather while Nick Fortes starts behind the plate and bats sixth.
