Stallings was scratched from the lineup Saturday against the Mets with back tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings will miss the game with Nick Fortes taking over behind the plate. For now the backstop should be considered day-to-day, but there's a chance he misses Sunday's contest against the Mets as well.
