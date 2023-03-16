Stallings will begin the season in a timeshare at catcher with Nick Fortes, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Stallings' skills behind the plate remain stellar, and the 33-year-old caught every one of Sandy Alcantara's starts in 2022 as the right-hander put together a Cy Young campaign. His .584 OPS was a disappointment, however, and Stallings will need to rebound if he's going to have much fantasy appeal. He's gone just 1-for-15 at the plate this spring but he has yet to strike out while drawing three walks, suggesting he's been the victim of some bad luck rather than struggling with his timing.
