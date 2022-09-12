site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sits out Monday's nightcap
Stallings is on the bench for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Stallings went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run before Joey Wendle pinch-hit for him Monday afternoon. Nick Fortes is catching and batting fifth Monday night in Stallings' place.
