Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday
Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants.
Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
