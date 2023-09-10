Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings started the first two games against the Phillies but will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Nick Fortes will step in behind the plate and bat ninth.
