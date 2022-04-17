Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He'll sit for the second Sunday in a row while No. 2 backstop Payton Henry receives a turn behind the plate in the series finale. Through his first eight games with the Marlins, Stallings has gone 3-for-24 with a home run and three RBI.
