site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jacob-stallings-takes-seat-for-matinee | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Takes seat for matinee
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stallings isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings is getting a breather after he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run during Friday's series opener. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read