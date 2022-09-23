site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Takes seat Friday
RotoWire Staff
Stallings isn't starting Friday against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings has been in a timeshare behind the plate recently and will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Nick Fortes is starting at catcher and batting cleanup Friday.
