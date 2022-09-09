site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Takes seat Friday
Stallings is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings will get a breather after going 3-for-7 with a home run over the last two games. Nick Fortes will take his spot behind the dish and bat fifth in the lineup.
