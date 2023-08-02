Stallings is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
The Marlins' catcher timeshare has lately tilted in favor of Nick Fortes, who will pick up his fourth start in six games Wednesday. Stallings has posted a lowly .550 OPS since the All-Star break, which is right in line with his season-long mark (.560).
