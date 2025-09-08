default-cbs-image
The Marlins activated Junk (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Junk will start Monday's game against the Nationals after missing a couple weeks with right ulnar nerve irritation in his pitching elbow. The right-hander threw 61 pitches in his lone rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville last Tuesday, so he will likely be facing a bit of a limited workload Monday.

