Junk (ankle) is aiming to throw off the mound by Wednesday or Thursday, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Junk suffered a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain during a drill last week, but he shed his walking boot over the weekend and is nearing a return to the bump. The injury should not prevent Junk from being ready for Opening Day, but it's made his bid for a spot in the Marlins' rotation more difficult.