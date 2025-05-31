Junk gave up three hits and struck out five over four scoreless relief innings in Friday's loss to the Giants.

After Cal Quantrill provided the Marlins with five good innings, Junk finished up the 2-0 loss and gave the rest of the bullpen a much-needed night off. The 29-year-old righty has made two appearances for Miami since being called up May 24, allowing just one run over nine innings with a 9:1 K:BB. While the team doesn't have an opening in its rotation right now and should get Eury Perez (elbow) back in early June, Junk is making a case for an audition as a starter at some point down the road.