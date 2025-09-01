Junk (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Junk landed on the 15-day injured list last week due to right ulnar nerve irritation, but it's a good sign that he's already been cleared to pitch in a game. The right-hander is eligible for activation Sept. 8 and has a good shot to return on that date or soon after if all goes well in Tuesday's outing.