Junk (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Junk pitched well in what will be his lone rehab start, striking out eight over five innings of one-run ball Tuesday at Triple-A Jacksonville. The right-hander has been sidelined since late August with right ulnar nerve irritation in his pitching elbow. Junk has collected a 4.09 ERA and 61:10 K:BB over 88 innings covering 12 starts and five relief appearances for Miami in 2025.