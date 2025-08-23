Marlins' Janson Junk: Departs start with arm discomfort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Junk left Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning due to right arm discomfort, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.
Junk didn't have the chance to finish the sixth inning, ending his start having allowed three runs on six hits and one walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out three batters. Junk's departure came after 92 pitches. Expect the 29-year-old to undergo further evaluations throughout the next 24 hours or so. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Thursday against the Mets.
More News
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Lasts seven innings against Red Sox•
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Hit hard in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Up and down in sixth win•
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Falters after strong start•
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Strikes out five in win•
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Knocked around in loss•