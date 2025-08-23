Junk left Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning due to right arm discomfort, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Junk didn't have the chance to finish the sixth inning, ending his start having allowed three runs on six hits and one walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out three batters. Junk's departure came after 92 pitches. Expect the 29-year-old to undergo further evaluations throughout the next 24 hours or so. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Thursday against the Mets.