Marlins' Janson Junk: Earns third win Monday

Junk (3-5) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on eight hits and no walks over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

Junk allowed his fair share of traffic but was able to limit the damage, allowing just one run while capturing his first win since April 28. Monday's outing snapped a nightmarish three-start stretch for the 30-year-old, who had surrendered 19 runs over his previous 16.2 innings. Junk will carry a 4.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB across 60 innings (11 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Mets.