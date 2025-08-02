Junk took a no-decision Friday against the Yankees, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

After throwing three spotless innings to begin his outing, Junk was tagged for six runs over his final two frames of work. The six runs allowed also set a season high for the 29-year-old right-hander, who did manage to toss at least five innings in his sixth consecutive start. Junk still owns a decent 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 48:6 K:BB over 65.1 frames, but his streaming appeal could be limited in a tough matchup at home versus the first-pace Astros next week.