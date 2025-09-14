Junk didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings win over the Tigers, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

Making his second start since being activated from a brief IL stint, the right-hander produced his sixth quality start of the season on 88 pitches (58 strikes). Junk did serve up another homer, his seventh in seven trips to the mound since the beginning of August -- a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 6.39 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB in 38 innings. He'll look for his first win since Aug. 6 in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend against the Rangers.