Junk (2-0) picked up the win after throwing five innings, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five, during Friday's 6-2 win against Atlanta.

Junk has worked bulk relief before, but this was his first true start since 2023. His task was keeping a dangerous Atlanta lineup in check, and he turned in a great performance over five innings of work. Together with his last outing, the 29-year-old is 2-0 and has thrown 10.2 innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts. With Max Meyer on the shelf with a hip injury, Junk might have earned himself more starts until he can return. This spot in the rotation is next scheduled to come up with the Marlins on the road at the Giants.