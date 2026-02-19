Marlins' Janson Junk: Has mild ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Junk has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Junk suffered the injury during a drill Tuesday. It's unclear when the righty might be ready to pitch in games, but he said Thursday that he's "not concerned that this is gonna be a multi-week thing." While the injury is minor, it will not help Junk's bid for a spot in the Marlins' rotation.
More News
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Wearing boot after rolling ankle•
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Fires quality start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Pummeled in return•
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Cleared to return Monday•