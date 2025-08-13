Junk came away with a no-decision Tuesday against the Guardians, giving up three runs on six hits over five innings as the Marlins lost 4-3. He struck out two without walking a batter.

Four of the six hits off Junk went for extra bases, including back-to-back solo shots by Jose Ramirez and Kyle Manzardo in the first inning. The right-hander was taken off the hook for his seventh loss of the season when Miami was able to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth frame. Junk hasn't recorded an out in the sixth inning since the All-Star break, working exactly five innings in each of his last five starts while stumbling to a 6.84 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB. He could get bumped aside by top prospect Robby Snelling at some point, but for the moment Junk lines up to make his next start on the road this weekend in Boston.