Junk didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Boston, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk across seven innings. He struck out six.

Junk had completed exactly five innings in each of his previous five starts, and he tied his season high in innings pitched. The outing also marked Junk's fourth quality start of the campaign. 2025 has been the 29-year-old's first extended look as an MLB starter, and he's posted a 4.04 ERA and a 58:9 K:BB across 82.1 innings on the year. Junk is tentatively scheduled to pitch next weekend against the Blue Jays.