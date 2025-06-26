Junk allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out one without walking a batter over 3.2 innings in a no-decision Thursday versus the Giants.

Junk avoided walking a batter, but that was about the only positive to take from this unusually high-scoring contest at Oracle Park. He hasn't issued a walk in any of his last three outings, allowing six runs over 14.1 innings while adding 10 strikeouts. Junk won those previous two appearances and looks poised to have first dibs on the rotation spot that opened up when Max Meyer (hip) was ruled out for the season. Junk is at a 3.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 26:2 K:BB across 31.1 innings over seven appearances this year. The 29-year-old is projected to make his next start at home versus the Twins.