The Marlins selected Junk's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Junk has spent the entire season in the minors, turning in a 2.78 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 45.1 innings. Riding plenty of momentum, he'll now get another chance to prove himself in the big leagues, likely as a long relief option. Lake Bachar was optioned to Jacksonville to make room on the active roster, and Rob Brantly (lat) was moved to the 60-day IL to create a 40-man spot.