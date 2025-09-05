Marlins' Janson Junk: Sharp in rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Junk (elbow) struck out eight and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks over five innings in a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Jacksonville.
Back on the mound for the first time since landing on the injured list Aug. 27 due to right ulnar nerve irritation, Junk tossed 61 pitches and performed about as well as Miami could have hoped during the Triple-A outing. Assuming he bounces back well from his between-starts bullpen session, Junk could be cleared to return from the IL to re-enter the Miami rotation Sunday versus the Phillies or for Monday's series opener versus the Nationals.
