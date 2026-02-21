Marlins' Janson Junk: Sheds walking boot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Junk (ankle) played catch Saturday without a boot, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Junk began wearing a boot as a precaution after suffering a mild right ankle sprain during a drill Tuesday. Now that he's resumed throwing, he could also soon be cleared to appear in Grapefruit League games, though the Marlins have yet to confirm when that will happen.
