Junk (5-2) earned the win against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Junk allowed four doubles but just five hard-hit balls overall while generating an impressive 14 whiffs on 86 pitches. The 29-year-old has now surrendered seven earned runs in his past two starts after giving up just two through his first three July outings, though he'll still finish the month with a solid 2.79 ERA over 29 innings. He'll carry a 3.28 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:5 K:BB across 60.1 frames into a home matchup with the Yankees next weekend.