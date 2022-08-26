Aguilar was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

Aguilar had filled a near-everyday role in Miami, sharing first base and the designated hitter spot with Garrett Cooper. After hitting .262/.338/.467 across the past five years, however, he's managed just a .236/.286/.388 line this season. He could potentially help a contender as a bat off the bench or as a right-handed platoon option, but he's unlikely to play nearly as often down the stretch unless another struggling team decides it wants to add a 32-year-old for the stretch run for some strange reason.