site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jesus-aguilar-not-starting-monday-847799 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Aguilar isn't starting Monday's game against the Athletics, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Aguilar will get a breather after he went 2-for-10 with three strikeouts over the last three games. Brian Anderson is serving as the designated hitter while Jerar Encarnacion starts in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read