The Marlins acquired Lopez from the Twins in exchange for Dylan Floro on Wednesday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

It's a swap of middle relievers in the middle of disappointing seasons. Lopez has been the less effective of the two, posting a 5.09 ERA and 27:11 K:BB over 35.1 innings of work. Unlike Floro, Lopez has an extra year of team control next season, although he looks like a potential non-tender candidate.