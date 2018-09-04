Marlins' Martin Prado: Done for season with abdominal strain

Prado was placed on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday with a right abdominal strain, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

This takes Prado out for the remainder of the season. The veteran third baseman appeared in just 54 games this season due to multiple injuries, hitting .244/.287/.305 with one homer and one stolen base. Injuries have limited Prado to just 91 games over the past two seasons, leaving his future somewhat uncertain.