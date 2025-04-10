The Marlins reinstated Alcantara (personal) from the paternity list Thursday.

Alcantara will rejoin the Marlins for their home series with the Nationals this weekend after he was away from the team for the past three days following the birth of his child. He's slated to start Saturday's game in what will be his third outing of the season and his first since April 1, after his previously scheduled start last weekend against Atlanta was rained out.