Alcantara (elbow) threw his first live batting practice session of spring training Wednesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

The Marlins' willingness to let Alcantara face off against hitters in the first week of spring training suggests that he experienced no setbacks over the offseason while he completed the final stages of his recovery from his Oct. 6, 2023 Tommy John surgery. Miami could still elect to slow play Alcantara's integration into the Grapefruit League pitching schedule as a matter of caution, but the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner looks well on his way to being ready to go for Opening Day. Alcantara could struggle to immediately recapture his pre-surgery velocity and command, though the fact that his arm operation was more than 16 months ago should help his chances of regaining form more quickly than if he was attempting to return on a shorter recovery timeframe.