Alcantara (2-4) yielded five runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Dodgers.

Alcantara gave up a pair of two-run homers to Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani in the third and fifth innings, respectively. Alcantara has made two straight starts against the Dodgers and was tagged with a combined 12 runs over 7.2 innings. He's now on a four-start losing streak and saw his ERA shoot up to 8.42 through 31 frames. Alcantara will look to end the skid in his next outing, which is lined up to be a road matchup with the White Sox this weekend.