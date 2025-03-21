Alcantara is expected to build up to 80-90 pitches while pitching in a minor-league game Friday, Chuck King of MLB.com reports.

It should be Alcantara's last outing of the spring before he takes mound for the Marlins on Opening Day. The right-hander has been impressive in camp in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 0.00 ERA and 10:3 K:BB over 12.1 Grapefruit League innings, but if he shows he's back to something close to his Cy Young form, it might only increase the trade package Miami can get for him this summer.