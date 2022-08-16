Alcantara (11-5) yielded four hits and two walks over seven scoreless frames Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Padres.

Alcantara was back to his usual self Monday after coughing up four runs against the Phillies in his last outing. Just one Padre reached scoring position against him as he turned in his seventh scoreless start of the year. He lowered his season ERA to 1.92 with a 152:43 K:BB across 173 frames. Alcantara is lined up to start in Oakland next week.