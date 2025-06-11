Alcantara (3-7) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Pirates, allowing three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander only ran into trouble in the third inning after a leadoff double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but Alcantara escaped the jam and retired the last 10 batters he faced before leaving the mound. It was the best outing of the season for the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner as he delivered his second straight quality start, and the win was his first since April 12. Alcantara will look to keep building momentum and chip away at his 7.14 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Phillies.