Alcantara did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing five runs on 10 hits over 5.1 innings against Washington. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

Alcantara gave up at least five runs for the fourth time this year and recorded a season-low one strikeout. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has struggled mightily to start 2023 and holds a career-worst 4.97 ERA across 14 starts (88.2 innings). Not only is the right-hander giving up runs at an alarming rate, he's also not getting as many strikeouts as usual, posting just 23 over his last 37.1 innings (5.5 K/9). Things don't get any easier for Miami's ace, whose next start is scheduled as part of a three-game series versus the Blue Jays.