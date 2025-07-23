Alcantara (5-9) earned the win against the Padres on Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Alcantara threw 67 of 98 pitches for strikes and generated 11 whiffs in his longest outing of the season. It was a step in the right direction after the 29-year-old allowed 22 earned runs over his previous four starts, though he's now failed to record more than four strikeouts in six straight. He'll carry a 6.66 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 77:39 K:BB across 104 innings into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.