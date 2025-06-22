Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Grabs fourth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alcantara (4-8) earned the win Sunday over Atlanta, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.
After a rough start to the season, Alcantara looks to be turning things around, posting a 2.74 ERA in his last four outings (23 innings). Overall, the 29-year-old Alcantara has posted a 6.69 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP and 59:34 K:BB across 15 starts (74 innings) this year after missing the 2024 campaign following Tommy John surgery. Alcantara is currently slated to face the Diamondbacks on the road his next time out.
