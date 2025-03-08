Alcantara said Saturday that the team hasn't told him he will be under any inning restrictions this season, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Alcantara's comments directly contradict a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN.com that states the 29-year-old righty will be on an innings limit early in the year. Amid all the uncertainty, the truth is more likely to come from the man himself. That being said, it would make sense for Alcantara to gradually build up his workload during the season after missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery.