Alcantara (biceps) is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Alcantara was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians due to biceps tendinitis. The right-handed hurler will be able to play catch Sunday, and if all goes well during his bullpen session Monday, he should be able to take the hill Wednesday while handling a normal workload. Fantasy managers should plan on Alcantara being on the bump this week, though it's worthwhile to keep an eye on news pertaining to the 27-year-old leading up to Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Scratched with biceps tendinitis•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans nine in loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Hammered by Phillies•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Twirls shutout against Twins•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Only two strikeouts in opener•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Eight Ks over three scoreless•